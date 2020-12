In just the past few days, The Post has reported that nearly 154,000 children tested positive in one week, before Thanksgiving. Because people generally don’t get tested unless they have significant symptoms, the actual number of infected and infectious children is certainly much higher. An Ohio school district reopened in October, when the pandemic wasn’t nearly as bad, but couldn’t stay open because it couldn’t find enough healthy teachers and bus drivers. Local school systems are reporting coronavirus cases among teachers every week, even with schools closed. How many more will there be with schools open? How many of the hundreds of thousands of local students traveled over Thanksgiving and are going to bring the virus into classrooms? How many more will travel over the winter break, when most schools are closed for 10 days or more?