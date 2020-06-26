Regarding the June 23 front-page article “Trump orders limits on many foreign workers”:

Quickly developing treatments and a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is based on the tireless work of academic scientists. Everything we know about respiratory viral infections, the immune system and coronavirus strains is built on the shoulders of decades of academic medical research. Large numbers of students, postdocs and highly trained staff doing this work are foreign-born and use work visas to contribute to this knowledge. By limiting H-1B and J visas, we are limiting our scientific community’s ability to recruit the best and brightest minds for academic science.

This will affect every institution and slow the progress of science — not just coronavirus-related research, but in every discipline. Cancer, lung disease, heart disease, autoimmunity and many more critical health issues are still in need of research. As an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh, I know firsthand how detrimental this will be to academic science and the development of lifesaving treatments and preventions for disease. These un-American policies of closing our borders to the best and brightest are hurting Americans when they need it the most.

Amanda Poholek, Pittsburgh