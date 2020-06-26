This will affect every institution and slow the progress of science — not just coronavirus-related research, but in every discipline. Cancer, lung disease, heart disease, autoimmunity and many more critical health issues are still in need of research. As an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Pittsburgh, I know firsthand how detrimental this will be to academic science and the development of lifesaving treatments and preventions for disease. These un-American policies of closing our borders to the best and brightest are hurting Americans when they need it the most.
Amanda Poholek, Pittsburgh