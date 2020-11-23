Closing schools doesn’t keep kids home or our communities safe. It keeps poor kids home and makes them less safe. Privileged children will go to private schools or join expensive private learning pods. The longer this goes on, the greater the chances that the opportunity gap that defines children across D.C. will come to define the next generation.
Evidence demonstrates that in-person schooling does increase the risk of coronavirus transmission for staff and students, and data from around the world points to the ineffectiveness of closing schools from a virus transmission perspective. It is hard to believe our policymakers have their priorities straight when bars and restaurants stay open but the schools that educate our most vulnerable children remain shuttered.
The Washington Teachers’ Union and the Bowser administration should get serious and get moving on finding an agreement that is mutually acceptable and puts our children first.
Lauren Kunis, Washington