After reading the Dec. 29 Metro article “Centuries-old ferry service shutters,” one can’t help but feel that a piece of history in Virginia and Maryland has been tossed aside like yesterday’s trash. Now that the ferry that travels between Montgomery County in Maryland and Loudoun County in Virginia is gone, many motorists who regularly used the ferry will have to spend extra time in their commutes to work between the states by having to cross the bridges that link Fairfax County to Montgomery County or Loudoun County to Frederick County. Even tourists will miss the ferry. My mother had plans to make a special trip to Maryland that would have involved taking the ferry across the Potomac, but now that the ferry is gone, so is that special outing before it even began.