One practice, I carefully observed his body language after each guy hit the sled. I saw that he relaxed momentarily before he whistled the next guy to go. When my turn came, I didn’t wait for his whistle; I timed it to hit the sled when his body was at rest and I knocked him into the air and flat on his backside. It was a cathartic moment for the team.
Many years later, it’s clear to me that many of my early experiences helped influence my decision to later work with children and teenagers in the field of mental health. I knew the importance of positive peer and adult connections and that it didn’t come easy for too many kids. I made a career of helping change that.
Andrew Malekoff, Long Beach, N.Y.