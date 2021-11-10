Are the Democrats in Congress not terrified at the prospect of losing both houses of Congress in 2022 and the White House two years later? How can they not realize that any disagreements about policy and funding must be superseded by the goal of saving our democracy, which is in mortal danger as never before in history?
It is urgent that the Democrats prove they can coalesce and overcome differences to save our country from the horror of former president Donald Trump or an acolyte of his regaining the White House.
Norma Fenves, Rockville