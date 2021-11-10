I was very disheartened and alarmed to read the Nov. 8 front-page article “Democrats’ highs, lows bring crisis of identity.” It might seem ironic to hold up Israel as a model, but it was able to form a governing coalition of eight very disparate constituencies from the very far left to the very far right, including an Arab party. Their sole purpose in staying together is to prevent a demagogic former prime minister from regaining power and continuing to inflict great damage to their economy and the social fabric of the country.

Are the Democrats in Congress not terrified at the prospect of losing both houses of Congress in 2022 and the White House two years later? How can they not realize that any disagreements about policy and funding must be superseded by the goal of saving our democracy, which is in mortal danger as never before in history? 

It is urgent that the Democrats prove they can coalesce and overcome differences to save our country from the horror of former president Donald Trump or an acolyte of his regaining the White House. 

Norma Fenves, Rockville