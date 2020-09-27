Indeed, the Flat Hat Club was formed in 1750 at William & Mary and, by most accounts, was the first collegiate fraternal organization — although it was not a Greek-letter society but a Latin-letter society. That mistake in reporting alone is insignificant, but then the author completely leaves out what this fraternal organization grew in to: Phi Beta Kappa, the first Greek-letter society in the United States and one of the nation’s leading academic honor societies. Phi Beta Kappa has produced 17 U.S. presidents, 40 Supreme Court justices, more than 140 Nobel laureates, and countless other graduates who have greatly and positively impacted society. Phi Beta Kappa Memorial Hall is a signature building on the William & Mary campus, and the student newspaper remains known as the Flat Hat.
Ms. Davies certainly should have provided contextualization and amplification to the reader of the importance of that first fraternal organization. To not do so does a disservice to Phi Beta Kappa and William & Mary.
Buzz Hawley, Alexandria