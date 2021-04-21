This is not a decision that should be left to the athletic department or university administration. This should be reconsidered by the state legislature and voters.
I am reminded of the reaction to the video of the women’s weight room for the NCAA basketball tournament. The injustice was immediately corrected. But this was basketball in the middle of the March Madness TV spectacle. Gymnastics is still a TV draw, and the sports networks and commentators need to take up the cause of college sports other than football and basketball.
Dan Thompson, Wheaton