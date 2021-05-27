In the early 1970s, my father, Edward P. Alexander, head of interpretation at Colonial Williamsburg, invited the Anacostia Neighborhood Museum staff to visit. He sought their guidance on how to attract and serve the African American community. The Anacostia staff issued a chilling report noting that all publicity photographs included only White patrons. They also noted several incidents in the orientation film shown at the information center that negatively portrayed Black residents. Those scenes were subsequently removed from the film.
The article quoted Beth Kelly as noting that Williamsburg’s commitment today is to “the 18th century — and the truth.” I would argue it was ever thus for Colonial Williamsburg as the premier outdoor history museum in the country.
Mary Alexander, Washington
The writer is a retired museum
educator.