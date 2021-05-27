Regarding the May 23 Arts & Style article “The newly woke world of Williamsburg”:

Museums face great opportunities after our year-long coronavirus shutdown. The parallel impetus of Black Lives Matter suggests real opportunities for museums to become more open and perhaps better educators for their patrons.

Museums are institutions that exist in a cultural context, and these “woke” times must be understood in relation to earlier practices. Williamsburg, Va., was a small, segregated Southern town with “white” and “colored” drinking fountains and restrooms when John D. Rockefeller arrived to restore the Colonial capital in the late 1920s. The nation recovered from World War II, and Williamsburg grew into a destination for American families vacationing in their cars, celebrating national values through honoring our forefathers and American ingenuity in preindustrial crafts (printing, shoemaking, silver-smithing).

In the early 1970s, my father, Edward P. Alexander, head of interpretation at Colonial Williamsburg, invited the Anacostia Neighborhood Museum staff to visit. He sought their guidance on how to attract and serve the African American community. The Anacostia staff issued a chilling report noting that all publicity photographs included only White patrons. They also noted several incidents in the orientation film shown at the information center that negatively portrayed Black residents. Those scenes were subsequently removed from the film.

The article quoted Beth Kelly as noting that Williamsburg’s commitment today is to “the 18th century — and the truth.” I would argue it was ever thus for Colonial Williamsburg as the premier outdoor history museum in the country.

Mary Alexander, Washington

The writer is a retired museum
educator.  