It is not a new idea to include a stint of national service for young people. Various motivations and benefits are often suggested. It seems, however, that a primary benefit, today, would be an opportunity for people of the same age to work together and closely interact with each other, an opportunity to collaborate with someone with whom otherwise you share no daily common interests and challenges. A second major benefit of national service is the opportunity for the young person involved to feel proud to contribute something meaningful, be it a piece of infrastructure, environmental remediation, teaching and so on.
Much opportunity exists for further benefits. But improvements to such a program could come later — the benefit of starting such programs soonest are great.
Michael David, Columbia