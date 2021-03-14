Locally, the Arlington Career Center (Arlington Public Schools) offers more than 20 programs ranging from emergency medical technology and auto technology to cybersecurity and sustainable energy technology. Students are given the opportunity to test-drive several careers. To make college tuition more affordable, many courses offer dual enrollment, enabling students to earn high school and college credits simultaneously. In some cases, high school students have earned enough college credits to start their first year as college sophomores.
There is a dire need for a skilled workforce. The sooner high school students are aware of their options, the likelier some will seek a community college education.
Paula Cruickshank, Arlington