Like many middle-class households in the area, my family hasn’t been significantly affected financially by the pandemic. I continued to work, and my wife’s retirement was unaffected; our adult children have remained employed, and my 97-year-old mother increased her income. However, we recognize that millions of other Americans desperately need help. If the reduced scope of individual household payments will ensure Republican support for other elements of the package, then Democrats should sign on to this compromise.
Michael Jon Stoil, Springfield
As a mediator and as a teacher of negotiations, I have watched with great interest how parties categorize their ‘‘next move” — often as a compromise, sometimes as a counter-offer, most likely thinking that a compromise would be viewed in a better light than a counter-offer. Quite true, if a compromise is indeed a compromise.
A compromise locates common ground and builds on it, bending here, demanding there, until there is enough common ground to yield an agreement acceptable to all the parties. A counter-offer is a rejection of the first offer and an extension of a new, often unrelatable, second offer. Which are the congressional members meeting with the president offering?
Trust in government is fragile right now. Restoring trust requires negotiating parties to make best efforts to categorize their next moves accurately. Public schisms may expand unnecessarily if a move, wrongly categorized as a “compromise,” is not accepted. We need the public to understand negotiation if we are to encourage it.
Ava J. Abramowitz, Leesburg