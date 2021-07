Condominium association boards probably have the distinction of being the least efficient kind of governance model one can find, their members having to navigate between the Scylla of a volunteer board whose members have only an address in common and a diversity that abstractly resembles the bar scene in Star Wars, and the Charybdis of some managing agents whose definition of proactive is to walk the property once in a while; lawyers who think their clients are the boards and not the associations; the occasional naive renegade who thinks all budgets can be cut; and the inevitable minority of vocal owners who think the board is there to serve their every need while other things get left undone. Is it any wonder the Champlain Towers South board quit en masse?