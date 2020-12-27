Maybe it seemed like a good idea at the time, but if you stop and think about it, no it didn’t. Nor does it today.
Richard Juhnke, Arlington
Barbara Johns, the Virginia 11th-grader who took a courageous, bold and powerful stand against hate in 1951, certainly deserves her place in history, but Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol is not that place [“The teenager who gave history a shove,” editorial, Dec. 21]. The statues of Statuary Hall (all of them) should be removed and relegated respectfully to their rightful places in appropriate museums or galleries, not in a house of government.
The tribute to personal ego that statuary represents is an impediment to and antithetical to the principled ideals that our singular U.S. Constitution represents. Return the statuary to the senders, and instead enshrine that hall with a respectable and instructional single copy of our U.S. Constitution.
Johns would likely approve, as statuary and portraiture are more a gender-specific fixation of ego, which the past four years in this nation have clearly exhibited is a mostly male phenomenon.
Rocky Semmes, Alexandria