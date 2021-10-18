In light of the honor recently bestowed by the Washington National Cathedral, Mr. Wiesel might have employed his essay to celebrate the many achievements of his father, Nobel laureate and tireless human rights advocate Elie Wiesel. Instead, he engaged in an intellectually dishonest effort to suggest that criticism of Israeli policies is somehow antisemitic, ignoring the significant swath of American Jewish opinion that is critical of Israel: A recent poll of Jewish voters found that a quarter believe Israel is an apartheid state. The same conclusion was recently drawn by respected human rights groups B’Tselem and Human Rights Watch, powerful verdicts conveniently overlooked by Mr. Wiesel.

 Mr. Wiesel further had nothing to say about the millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation and without civil rights recognized under Israeli law simply because of their religion and ethnicity.

It is most regrettable that efforts such as Mr. Wiesel’s to conflate Zionism with Judaism, by seeking to make Jews everywhere responsible for the system of brutal ethnic segregation in place in Israel and in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, may have the perverse effect of promoting antisemitism across the globe. 

William F. Simonds, Potomac