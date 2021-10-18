Mr. Wiesel further had nothing to say about the millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation and without civil rights recognized under Israeli law simply because of their religion and ethnicity.
It is most regrettable that efforts such as Mr. Wiesel’s to conflate Zionism with Judaism, by seeking to make Jews everywhere responsible for the system of brutal ethnic segregation in place in Israel and in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, may have the perverse effect of promoting antisemitism across the globe.
William F. Simonds, Potomac