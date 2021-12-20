A study by Global Financial Integrity shows that nearly $1 trillion in illicit funds moves annually through the United States, the world’s largest economy. Yet FinCEN staffing and resources pale in comparison with other countries with smaller financial centers.
Congress should approve a budget that meets the administration’s request to increase FinCEN’s resources to $191 million to enable the agency to minimize the U.S. role in global corruption, both by modernizing the U.S. anti-money laundering framework and by implementing the landmark Corporate Transparency Act.
The Biden administration has an ambitious and necessary agenda capable of attracting bipartisan support to deny a financial haven to kleptocrats and criminals hoping to stash their ill-gotten gains in the United States. Congress should empower the anti-corruption fight by appropriating the necessary resources to deliver on these anti-money laundering reforms.
Erica Hanichak, Washington
The writer is government affairs
director for the Financial Accountability and Corporate Transparency Coalition.