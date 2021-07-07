In a sting, Greenpeace UK duped Exxon executive Keith McCoy into thinking that he was talking to a job recruiter [“Secret tape of Exxon lobbyist reverberates on Hill,” news, July 3]. In that conversation, Mr. McCoy said that Exxon’s support for carbon pricing was an “easy talking point” because “nobody is going to propose a tax on all Americans.” Whether this accurately portrays the general mind-set within Exxon, Congress should prove him wrong. Five bills are pending in Congress that, if passed, would put some type of price on carbon.

Carbon pricing has support across the political spectrum. Rather than dwelling on the cynicism expressed by Mr. McCoy, let’s get Congress to pass carbon pricing legislation.  Besides saving our planet, it’s the best “revenge.”

Michael N. Wilcove, Rockville