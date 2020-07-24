There is precedent for someone to be a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and another race-ethnic-based caucus. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Reps. Al Green (D-Tex.) and Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.) are Congressional Black Caucus members and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Executive Board members. Hence, Mr. Espaillat and Mr. Torres, if he wins the general election as expected, should be allowed to be Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus members.
Miriam Edelman, Washington