While many changes are no doubt needed, I do not believe the Postal Service should be privatized. Congress should step up to the task of fixing it. Postal service is an inherently governmental function, and service will likely decline if private industry gets focused on simply making profit from the function.
Private prisons are largely hellholes because the managing companies maximize their profits by cutting back on food quality, medical support, guards and training, building maintenance, heat and HVAC, and salaries. Nothing good comes of that.
A profit-making Postal Service has incentives to cut back on speed, coverage of rural and remote areas and the number of post offices and letter-drop boxes. There is a good chance this would result in cutting off convenient communication for those who can’t afford the Internet and reasonably modern computers. Does that improve democracy?
Mike Dole, Chevy Chase