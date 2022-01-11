I agree with the Jan. 6 editorial “A way to protect democracy” that the Electoral Count Act needs modifying. But not altogether the way the editorial envisioned. 

Congress should get out of the business of second-guessing state-cast votes, yes. But wouldn’t it be much more difficult to undermine an electoral vote system predicated on proportionality rather than winner-take-all? In a proportional distribution of electoral votes, no candidate would win all of the electoral votes in a state. In 2016, then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump would have had to split Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and Ms. Clinton wouldn’t have walked away with all of California and New York. 

Not only would this allow for an electoral vote that hewed more closely to the popular vote, but it would also inspire candidates to stump in all 50 states to maximize their take. It would benefit states such as Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and the Dakotas, because they would no longer be overlooked or ignored by candidates. Such a proportional system would make the math of winning an election less certain and demand true national campaigns, not just those targeted toward traditional red or blue strongholds.

Rochelle S. Dornatt, Toms Brook, Va.