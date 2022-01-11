Not only would this allow for an electoral vote that hewed more closely to the popular vote, but it would also inspire candidates to stump in all 50 states to maximize their take. It would benefit states such as Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and the Dakotas, because they would no longer be overlooked or ignored by candidates. Such a proportional system would make the math of winning an election less certain and demand true national campaigns, not just those targeted toward traditional red or blue strongholds.