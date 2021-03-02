President Biden’s inaugural speech emphasized that the United States would lead not with “the example of our power but by the power of our example,” and he made his support for diplomacy known. Yet, weeks later, his administration conducted a lethal airstrike — an act of war — in Syria.
War is not the answer. Instead, we need to support an immediate cease-fire in the region, independent observers on the ground to ensure it, and diplomacy to work toward stability in the region. And Congress should pass the bipartisan resolution introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) to repeal the existing AUMFs now. This would ensure that the United States does not arbitrarily enter into war without the oversight and review constitutionally required of Congress, while still permitting the president to act in extraordinary circumstances.
Carol Stricker, Arlington
Our nation’s most recent bombing in Syria drives home the reality that presidents of either party find it all too easy to use military force. When members of Congress passed the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force Against Iraq (which was a spectacular mistake even at that time), they presumably did not foresee that it would be used as justification for military action in other countries for nearly two decades afterwards. Congress has come close to repealing this overly broad act several times. Let’s hope they soon take back their duty to decide when and if the United States goes to war, as mandated by the Constitution.
Margaret Fisher, Clifton