2. With the exception of a few members who are ill, representatives are expected to travel to Washington and speak and vote in platoons on the House floor. (Of course, with 435 members, the House is not ideal for social distancing.)
3. House members from all over the country are exploiting the proxy-vote system at their convenience; not just members from the West Coast. For example, some representatives from East Coast states do not travel the relatively short distance to Washington. Claiming medical leave is often a farce.
Who knows where the absent members are when they send in their proxies? (In their district offices, or taking a stroll on a sunny day?) The Senate is in the Capitol more often. Senators do not vote by proxy.
It is far from clear that the “new normal” is better than the alternative. Scholars and journalists — and constituents — should pay close attention to what is going on.
William E. Jackson Jr., Davidson, N.C.
The writer was chief legislative assistant to the Democratic majority whip from 1974 to 1977.