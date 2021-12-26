And a single coal baron in the Senate, Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), says we can’t afford to spend $2.2 trillion out of $210 trillion. The American people have heard from Mr. Manchin and his partner in obstruction, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), endlessly, in The Post’s own reporting, on how “responsible” they are with the nation’s money. And The Post seemingly never tells readers that $2.2 trillion is only 1.04 percent out of $210 trillion.
This is the easiest, lowest-hanging fruit Congress could possibly pick for the American public. It’s a drop in the bucket compared with how much money the richest country in the history of the world will generate over the next decade.
Rob Samuelson, Chicago
It would be tragic for this country if President Biden’s Build Back Better proposals are defeated. They are crucial steps toward a stronger economy, greater equal opportunity for all citizens and a safer environment.
BBB would support economic growth in at least two ways: 1) Improved preschool preparation would result in a much-higher-quality workforce in future years; and 2) By relieving low-income parents of the need to be full-time caregivers, BBB would allow them to rejoin the labor force at a time when employers are short of workers. BBB is an important step toward economic and social equity because low-income people would be more fully employed, and retaining the means-tested child tax credit would be a further step toward such equity. BBB contains important steps toward meeting our national goals of reversing climate change, thereby making us less vulnerable to hurricanes, tornadoes, forest fires and drought.
Even strong supporters of BBB are unwilling to take the tax steps necessary to pay for it during a period of inflationary pressures, government debt and deficits. I sympathize, but the benefits of BBB are too important to give them up at this critical moment.
I appeal to our legislators to consider lowering the president’s lower boundary of $400,000 in family income for increased taxation. As one of the group of taxpayers who would see their taxes go up if the lower limit were moved from $400,000 to $300,000 — or even $250,000 — I would be glad to pay the higher taxes in exchange for what I believe would be substantial long-term improvements in our economy and society.
David Denny, Washington
As Dan Balz pointed out in his Dec. 21 The Take column, “Biden’s domestic ambitions may have outrun his slender legislative majorities,” President Biden’s domestic agenda has been too ambitious given the narrow Democratic margins in Congress. The Biden administration and progressive Democrats must deal with the Congress they have, not the one they would like to have.
Moreover, as argued by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), the proposed bill is too broad and masks its true long-term cost by including many programs that would be funded for short amounts of time. The scope of the bill also has made it difficult for Democrats to craft a coherent message to garner support.
Finally, Mr. Manchin appears to be willing to support a $1.8 trillion package that includes universal pre-K education for 10 years, an expansion of Obamacare and hundreds of billions of dollars to combat climate change (“Manchin’s offer to Biden included pre-K, climate money”). These areas match the top priorities listed in the Dec. 21 “Hope yet for Build Back Better?” editorial. Democratic leaders should move quickly to negotiate such a deal with Mr. Manchin. Even without the other elements of the current bill, these measures would represent enormous achievements in the critical areas of education, health care and climate change — and thus would help Democrats compete in the midterm elections. Just get it done.
Michael Lee, Towson, Md.