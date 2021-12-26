BBB would support economic growth in at least two ways: 1) Improved preschool preparation would result in a much-higher-quality workforce in future years; and 2) By relieving low-income parents of the need to be full-time caregivers, BBB would allow them to rejoin the labor force at a time when employers are short of workers. BBB is an important step toward economic and social equity because low-income people would be more fully employed, and retaining the means-tested child tax credit would be a further step toward such equity. BBB contains important steps toward meeting our national goals of reversing climate change, thereby making us less vulnerable to hurricanes, tornadoes, forest fires and drought.