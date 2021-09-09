The bottom line of the Sept. 5 Metro article “ ‘A huge waste of time’ ” was that many people prefer telework to commuting on congested highways and that some prefer to drive or ride a bicycle rather than take public transit during a pandemic.

Maybe, once the pandemic is over, a regional coordinated telecommuting plan could be encouraged to keep from returning to pre-pandemic highway congestion levels. It would be cheaper, and possibly more effective, than building extra lanes on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.

Robert F. BensonSilver Spring