Opinion: Coordinated telework would save time and money
Today at 12:16 p.m. EDT
Today at 12:16 p.m. EDT
The bottom line of the Sept. 5 Metro article “ ‘A huge waste of time’ ” was that many people prefer telework to commuting on congested highways and that some prefer to drive or ride a bicycle rather than take public transit during a pandemic.
Maybe, once the pandemic is over, a regional coordinated telecommuting plan could be encouraged to keep from returning to pre-pandemic highway congestion levels. It would be cheaper, and possibly more effective, than building extra lanes on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.
Robert F. Benson, Silver Spring
Today's Headlines
The most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.