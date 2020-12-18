Jon Frederickson, Springfield

Kudos to the compromise package reached by eight senators, working diligently to provide some relief to the millions of Americans suffering from joblessness, as presented in the Dec. 16 op-ed by Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), “How we compromised on covid relief.” Shame goes to those progressive legislators who promised not to vote for this compromise package because it did not go far enough. Shame as well to President Trump, who threatened to veto it!

The entire point of compromise is to get some of what you want and some of what the other side wants, as Mr. Romney and Mr. Manchin clearly stated. Why have we lost the art of compromise and the ability to give in? Our democracy was founded on compromise.

It saddens me that in 2020, amid strife the likes of which most of us have never known, we continue to watch and believe different news, call the other side liars and are unwilling to compromise because we are so sure that we are right. We must become better than this to become a more perfect union our Framers believed in and entrusted to descendants. Thank you to those devoted senators who seem to have put America and all of us who live here before individual egos.

Hope Powers, McLean

The Dec. 13 Washington Post Magazine article “How to grieve during a pandemic” was moving and helpful. It’s true that the pandemic factors — isolation, unanswered questions, guilt — may complicate grief for the bereaved, however empowered they are to lead us to meaningful mourning.

Yet there is a danger when specialists, with all the best intentions, look at pandemic grief — or, for that matter, any grief — through the flawed, unfortunate lens of “prolonged disorder.” As hundreds of steadfast support groups — as well as dynamic organizations such as Refuge in Grief — know, grief is experienced differently by different people; it is not at all a malady to be automatically “diagnosed” if it “still preoccupies people after a year or more.” Particularly when something as cataclysmic as a pandemic happens, and, as the article documented, there is little national recognition of the impact of overwhelming personal and collective loss, no one among the bereft should feel constrained by science or society to put their grief “in the background” of their lives in just a year.