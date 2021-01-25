Though there are many socioeconomic factors that have led to this disparity, one aspect is access to fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans/lentils, which can often be powerful prescriptions for fighting disease. As a family physician and lifestyle medicine physician in the D.C. area, I have seen firsthand how a diet based on these foods has helped patients fight diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity.
Food is medicine. To protect the health of its residents, even once the threat of the pandemic has passed, I encourage D.C. to urgently implement a plan to highlight the role of nutrition for good health.
Asha Subramanian, Rockville
The Jan. 22 front-page article “Biden tackles a long to-do list” quoted President Biden as saying that “this is a wartime undertaking” and reported that the president has authorized the use of the Defense Production Act to increase vaccine distribution. Nowhere was a mention of increasing vaccine production. How about involving all of our drug companies in the production of the vaccines? This might mean that they have to stop what they are doing, but this is a worldwide crisis. We can’t distribute what we don’t have.
Further, there are major local issues with distribution. For the most part, local governments have not included churches, synagogues and mosques in the administration of the vaccine. Most have large social halls and refrigeration. Their staffs can contact their members and schedule appointments. Further, they can recruit retired doctors and nurses to assist with the vaccinations. All pharmacies should be sites for administration of the vaccine. We can serve as a model for other nations.
Hedy Peyser, Silver Spring