I am a physician who sees patients in a skilled nursing facility in Montgomery County. Despite being in the top group to receive the vaccine, I have yet to get vaccinated. In addition, I have patients who are at high risk, and I am unable to give them any guidance as to how they will be able to be vaccinated. My colleagues agree with me that this is a result of incompetence.

I have been in contact with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) office, Walgreens’ coronavirus director for long-term care and the Montgomery County Medical Society, and no one has an answer that is acceptable. I pray that we find competent people soon to help us through this pandemic, but I am not optimistic.

Michael April, Rockville

Regarding the Dec. 27 front-page article “Care sank at several homes after purchase”:

I was outraged by but not surprised at the shoddy oversight of nursing home purchases and the resulting shoddy care of residents and employees. It was frustrating to learn that companies seeking to buy such facilities are not investigated regarding currently owned facilities and complaints by regulators and families of residents before purchase approval is granted. Is it inevitable that when profit-making businesses enter nursing home care, financial performance becomes the only consideration? It seems so. The only way to control this is strong, appropriate oversight. Unfortunately, it appears that this does not now exist.

Michael P. Fruitman, Ashburn

Thanks for finally reporting positive, uplifting news in the article about the residents of Ingleside at Rock Creek tutoring the children of staff members, “Older mentors aid in remote school” [Metro, Dec. 28]. I have “opened” GmaU (Grandma University) by Zoom. I meet with my grandchildren from both coasts one time a week for half an hour. I lecture on the mystery and brilliance of nature, including the importance of soil, how trees communicate with and protect each other, the amazing life of ants and bear hibernation. I was born here, so I also share memories of the inaugurations.

It should be a movement.