This is no different from FedEx and Nike telling the Washington professional football team that it would no longer stand by the racist name.

Robert Finkelstein, Reston

AD

AD

Joe Lonsdale wrote that “a crown virtue of U.S. society is our commitment to free speech including … hate speech.” Fair enough. But no one — not Facebook, not Twitter, not a newspaper, TV network or radio show — owes you a platform for your speech. Rejecting a newspaper op-ed, for example, is not censorship. Rejecting hate speech on a commercial online platform is also not censorship.

Also, advertisers don’t owe Facebook their money. Not advertising — or withdrawing advertisising — is not censorship. Mr. Lonsdale said that not advertising on Facebook is abandoning the marketplace of ideas. But couldn’t those companies believe that some Facebook content misrepresents their principles?

Facebook is a hot mess and needs to make big changes. But whether it is a media organization or simply a conduit for content, it has no obligation to carry speech it deems falsely implies that the proverbial crowded movie theater is on fire. Like any private organization, Facebook, Twitter and others are ultimately accountable to their members, who vote by staying or leaving. They must decide what their standards are — a very difficult task, certainly — and apply those standards within existing law without regard to race, religion, gender or national origin.

AD

AD

Robert Deigh, Fairfax

Regarding the July 9 front-page article “Facebook’s civil rights auditors blast its policy decision”:

By hiding behind “free speech” and “free expression” to allow lies and hateful language onto its platform, Facebook shows it doesn’t understand the difference between freedom and license.

At the heart of freedom is responsibility: understanding how one’s words and behavior impact not only oneself but also others. License is the selfish abandonment of responsibility and a lack of concern about anyone else.

It’s not freedom when politicians and private citizens post falsehoods and lies; it’s license. As we’ve seen throughout history, and tragically so, democracy and civil society cannot survive long on an infrastructure of lying and propaganda. Lying is hate speech against the truth, democracy, freedom and the people at whom those lies are directed.

Facebook promotes the platform as a thriving, organic community of people freely sharing ideas and common interests. But to allow, enable and monetize lies and falsehoods, Facebook may be the greatest enemy of the community and the freedom it claims to embrace.