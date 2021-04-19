The April 15 news article “Rising corporate opposition to proposed voting limits tests long alliance with GOP” illustrated a growing trend in corporate America of corporate social responsibility and speaking out against oppressive systems, which is commendable. However, if these corporations truly wish to be responsible, perhaps they should get their own houses in order first. At least five of the top corporations that signed the letter featured in a newspaper advertisement don’t pay income taxes. Imagine how income equality and economic opportunity could be addressed if they did? A 2017 study reported that 100 companies are responsible for 71 percent of global emissions since 1988, and 25 corporations and state-owned entities were responsible for more than half of global pollution in that same period.