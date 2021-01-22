I wholeheartedly agree with Rep. Jackie Speier’s (D-Calif.) recognition of the need to address radicalization among military personnel, as she said in her Jan. 21 Thursday Opinion essay, “The military needs help fighting radicalization in the ranks,” but punitive measures alone will not bring about lasting change. 

Radicalization — the development of extremist beliefs — is the process by which one develops convictions that diametrically oppose the fundamental societal values, rights and laws in favor of advocating a particular group’s supremacy. This sits very close to a delusion (albeit, a non-bizarre delusion), set apart only by virtue of the fact that it can often be accounted for by the individual’s background, cultural or religious upbringing.

The Defense Department has invested significant resources in improving the quality of life among service members, through various programs aimed at improving access to services for mental health and well-being. Combating radicalization will require a similar approach, with increased social services and destigmatization of accessing these services among leaders and the rank and file.

Punishment, without an attempt to understand the process, will root extremist convictions only deeper.

Sarah Citrin, Hopewell, Va.