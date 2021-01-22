The Defense Department has invested significant resources in improving the quality of life among service members, through various programs aimed at improving access to services for mental health and well-being. Combating radicalization will require a similar approach, with increased social services and destigmatization of accessing these services among leaders and the rank and file.
Punishment, without an attempt to understand the process, will root extremist convictions only deeper.
Sarah Citrin, Hopewell, Va.