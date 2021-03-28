As with so many of his fellow partisans, Mr. Scott professes to share the vision of the late congressman and voting rights champion John Lewis (D-Ga.). Having stood “shoulder to shoulder” with Lewis on the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday march to Selma, Ala., surely Mr. Scott will support the voting rights extension legislation that bears the name of the civil rights icon. Or would that, too, be woke overreach?

Patrick Onley, Baltimore

I was intrigued with Sen. Tim Scott’s perception of his position as a Black Republican. But there is an important distinction between a Black Republican and a Black conservative. If Mr. Scott supports his party line, how does that affect his support for laws and programs that deal with institutional racism?

African Americans have been affected by the coronavirus at much greater rates than White people. Yet he voted the party line against the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides economic and health-care relief to those suffering from the pandemic. He voted against the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which would establish paid sick leave and free coronavirus tests, expand food assistance and unemployment benefits, and require employers to provide additional protections for health-care workers.

He said he would like to reinstate elements of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which helped ensure fair elections. But he wants to apply the law to all states, not just those in the South. Yet he opposed the Voting Rights Amendment Act, which would do precisely that. What is he doing to advocate against restricting those rights by impeding mail-in ballots and reducing the number of drop-off boxes and voting places in Black neighborhoods?

You can be a conservative and support pandemic relief and voters’ rights. I’m not sure you can be a good Republican and do so. Which is more important, Senator, Americans or your party?

Jeff Gates, Silver Spring

Sen. Tim Scott’s attempt to equate the woke movement with white supremacy may have resonated but for his shameful silence on the recent blatantly racist comments of his Republican colleague Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.).