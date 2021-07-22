Paul Allard Hodgkins, front, 38, of Tampa in the Senate chambers on Jan. 6. (U.S Attorney’s Office for Washington)Today at 4:44 p.m. EDTToday at 4:44 p.m. EDTShareComment0Regarding the July 20 Metro article “Fla. man gets 8-month term in Capitol breach”:Though saddened and angry, I was not surprised that a White male showing last-minute contrition received such a light punishment for insurrection and destruction of our Capitol and democracy.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightA Black woman in Texas received five years for wanting to vote. What’s wrong with this picture? Is this really the United States?Randy Stein, AlexandriaComment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.