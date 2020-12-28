(Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)December 28, 2020 at 5:23 PM ESTRegarding the Dec. 23 Metro article “Puzzling rise in auto thefts, many violent, alarms police”:There is no puzzle. Politically driven disdain for public safety and a failure to prosecute small crimes lead to serious crimes.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPeter A. Michel, Alexandria Read more letters to the editor. comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy