Ms. Marcus noted the court’s rise in popularity when it expanded the definition of sex discrimination to include sexual minorities. Many cheered the court for crossing ideological lines. But the court curtailed the new rights by carving out an exemption for religious-based discrimination. Religion is a frequent excuse for discrimination. Again, the court gave and it took away. Again, those who were grasping at straws hailed the first decision and played down the second.
Despite Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s pretense of evenhandedness, he wrote the 2013 decision that erased most of the Voting Rights Act; he supported several subsequent decisions that weakened voting rights; and he signed on to the decision that this year destroyed what was left of the VRA. All of this was to the benefit of the party that appointed him. In November 2020, Samuel A. Alito Jr. told the Federalist Society that religion was becoming a disfavored right. Try telling that to people who suffer discrimination at the hands of the religious. This is as much a crusade for Justice Alito as destruction of voting rights is for Justice Roberts.
Ms. Marcus wasn’t blunt enough about what’s happening. Someone needs to be before it’s too late.
Jack Hirsch, Silver Spring