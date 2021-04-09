Considering the vitriol surrounding Cuba policy, some may consider me an “apologist,” but still I must wonder why The Post editorializes about some minor, and even false, complaints from tiny dissident groups that engage in publicity stunts directed and financed by our tax dollars, without primarily denouncing the inhumane six-decade-old embargo, and the measures added by President Donald Trump.
Cuba has many features to praise, and I know it also needs reforms. But it is for Cubans to decide how to undertake them, not for the United States to try to impose them through an embargo that has not only caused much of their economic suffering, but also the siege mentality of its political system.
Manuel R. Gómez, Washington
The writer is the founder and a former president of the Cuban-American Committee in Washington.