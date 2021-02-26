The number of children entering the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is only half the story about why the Carrizo Springs, Tex., influx facility is coming back on line, as reported in the Feb. 23 news article “First child migrant camp under Biden opens in Texas.” ORR is not a child welfare agency in the traditional sense. The vast majority of unaccompanied immigrant children are coming to join family members or friends and ought not to be held in federal custody. ORR is designed for safe passage, not foster care.

I represent unaccompanied children in ORR custody as class counsel in J.E.C.M. et al v. Lloyd et al. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber’s claim that holding children is a choice between being detained and being homeless is a false one, and he said that most children have willing and ready adults seeking to care for them. ORR must focus not just on meeting needs of children as they come into custody, but also on its mandate to provide children safe — and fast — passage to the caring adults ready to take them in.

Becky Wolozin, Falls Church

The writer is a lawyer with the 
Immigrant Advocacy Program
at the Legal Aid Justice Center.