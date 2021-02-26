I represent unaccompanied children in ORR custody as class counsel in J.E.C.M. et al v. Lloyd et al. Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Mark Weber’s claim that holding children is a choice between being detained and being homeless is a false one, and he said that most children have willing and ready adults seeking to care for them. ORR must focus not just on meeting needs of children as they come into custody, but also on its mandate to provide children safe — and fast — passage to the caring adults ready to take them in.
Becky Wolozin, Falls Church
The writer is a lawyer with the
Immigrant Advocacy Program
at the Legal Aid Justice Center.