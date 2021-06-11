I believed, after the massacre of 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, there would have been congressional action to ban assault weapons and make background checks mandatory for all gun purchases, but now, almost a decade later, and thousands more Americans dead and wounded, our do-nothing Congress has done absolutely nothing to stem the tsunami of mass shootings here.
I served in the Army in the 1960s and trained with an assault weapon, and I can tell you that no civilian should ever be allowed to purchase or in any way have access to such a weapon of mass destruction. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez, stay in your courtroom and opine on matters of divorce and petty crimes, but keep your mouth shut when it comes to what we need and do not need for the defense of our homes.
Henry A. Lowenstein, Newport, R.I.
Judge Roger Benitez’s ruling on California’s so-called assault weapons ban was based upon solid legal analysis, logic, facts and a correct interpretation of the Constitution.
The nation can use more judges who aren’t cowed into groupthink and use critical-thinking skills, rather than follow the discredited legal arguments that say the Constitution doesn’t mean what it plainly says and what any objective analysis of the Founders’ writings on the subject demonstrates.
Bruce Blum, Frederick