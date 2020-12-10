It is a sad irony that President Trump’s legal advocates are named the Amistad Project and the Thomas More Society [“Legal group challenging vote has tie to Trump team,” front page, Dec. 8]. Whereas Mr. Trump’s Amistad represents the effort to disenfranchise a largely African American urban electorate, the historic Amistad symbolizes a successful mutiny of Africans against their enslavers. And while Mr. Trump’s Thomas More kneels to an executive who has lost the legal and moral right to govern, the historic Saint Thomas More knelt before an axman for defying a narcissistic despot of multiple marriages. Cynicism, thy name is Trump!