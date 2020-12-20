Mr. Snyder had the opportunity to capitalize on nationwide fervor over racial insensitivity, take a risk-averse off-ramp on the persistent nickname disaster and possibly alight his arrogance onto a potentially soft landing. Instead, he could only muster the courage to execute a feckless halfway measure — remove “Redskins” but not be a bold and imaginative enough finisher to select from a quadrillion other nickname options. Now he wants to go slow, do it right, and defer to copyright and rebranding complications.
As with his outgoing White House mentor, he is full of “fake news.” The nickname has been front and center for team scrutiny for decades, so they’re clearly already positioned for a transition. Here’s a simple resolution: Give the renaming project to a kindergarten class, and they’ll sort it out in a week. At some point, Mr. Snyder must realize that misery and misfortune will stalk him and the organization until he gets it completely right — not some halfhearted stopgap that makes both the team and league look like laughingstocks of the sports world.
Michael E. Jones, Washington