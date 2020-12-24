And it gets worse. We also learned that Deputy Secretary Katharine MacGregor is scheduled to visit Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, a holiday boondoggle at taxpayer expense. Ms. MacGregor has been reported to wear masks inconsistently. She also wants other Interior Department employees to chauffeur her about for her visit. Park employees are concerned about whether her visit is advisable at all. News flash: It isn’t! Boondoggles are never advisable, and during a pandemic you are talking about not just wasting money but also endangering lives.
Diane Bettge Norton, Fairfax