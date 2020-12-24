The Dec. 19 front-page article “Washington Monument closes after Interior chief’s diagnosis” highlighted behavior that would be egregious in normal circumstances but sparks outrage during a pandemic. 

For Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to not practice mask-wearing and social distancing, and yet take a private group on an after-hours tour of the Washington Monument was extremely irresponsible. He has tested positive for the coronavirus, which was no surprise. His reckless behavior has endangered others, and the monument is now closed. I feel sorry for visitors who had planned to visit the monument and had been following appropriate guidelines. I’m sure there are families with children in this situation who are deeply disappointed. 

And it gets worse. We also learned that Deputy Secretary Katharine MacGregor is scheduled to visit Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, a holiday boondoggle at taxpayer expense. Ms. MacGregor has been reported to wear masks inconsistently. She also wants other Interior Department employees to chauffeur her about for her visit. Park employees are concerned about whether her visit is advisable at all. News flash: It isn’t! Boondoggles are never advisable, and during a pandemic you are talking about not just wasting money but also endangering lives. 

Diane Bettge Norton, Fairfax