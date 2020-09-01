They deliberately left non-wage earners short, left us trying to survive on $170 a week when the extra benefits expired. They’re saying they don’t have enough staff to process the 1099s, but that is not our problem. They’re saying, “We know we have to do it, but we can’t tell you when.” This leaves them holding money that should be ours, and we are out here struggling to survive. Many will be homeless if something isn’t done soon.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and every Maryland state legislator and D.C. Council member should know this is happening and urge their unemployment departments to obey the law and do the right thing for their constituents.
Margaret Caraway Holmes, Greenbelt