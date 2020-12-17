Neil Albert’s Dec. 13 Local Opinions essay on D.C.’s Comprehensive Plan, “D.C’s growth is tied to the Comprehensive Plan,” argued that the D.C. Council should pass the amended plan as presented by the Office of Planning soon and with no changes. Mr. Albert argued against several of the Committee of 100’s positions and claimed that the proposed amendments “only allow, [but don’t] require, the city to accommodate population growth. . . . If there is no population growth, there will be no pressure on existing affordable housing and no need for new housing.” That’s not planning; it’s gambling, and gambling with the place we call home. 

Proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan that we object to seek to significantly weaken the ability of communities to negotiate change in their neighborhood and respond to change. The plan as it stands contains a variety of flexible provisions concerning residential neighborhoods, accommodating both conservation and change, allowing nuance to be sorted out before the Zoning Commission, the Board of Zoning Adjustment and the Historic Preservation Review Board. But residents’ ability to negotiate change would be skewed in favor of developers and diminish the role of neighborhoods by proposed changes that heavily favor up-zoning of our existing neighborhoods.

Kirby Vining, Washington

The writer is chair of the Committee
of 100 on the Federal City.