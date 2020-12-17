Proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan that we object to seek to significantly weaken the ability of communities to negotiate change in their neighborhood and respond to change. The plan as it stands contains a variety of flexible provisions concerning residential neighborhoods, accommodating both conservation and change, allowing nuance to be sorted out before the Zoning Commission, the Board of Zoning Adjustment and the Historic Preservation Review Board. But residents’ ability to negotiate change would be skewed in favor of developers and diminish the role of neighborhoods by proposed changes that heavily favor up-zoning of our existing neighborhoods.
Kirby Vining, Washington
The writer is chair of the Committee
of 100 on the Federal City.