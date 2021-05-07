D.C. is required to update the plan every 20 years, but this year’s update is being done because the document, unsurprisingly, wasn’t able to correctly foresee the demographic changes and stressors on infrastructure. This year’s iteration likely will also fail to address the problems of 2030. A static document that lacks legislative enforceability but allows activists to bring legal action that hinders creation of homes is Kafkaesque.
If you can’t correctly tabulate the number of affordable homes being built and quantify those lost to gentrification, attempting to count any gain or loss is an illusion. It would be much better for all if the council could devise guidelines that endeavor not to predict the future but to fix today’s problems.
Greg Boyd, Washington