But I agree with Mr. Vining that the proposed Comprehensive Plan is inadequate. It does not call for enough change to address the challenges D.C. faces, nor does it repair the inequalities embodied in the status quo. A better model exists in the recent policies of the Paris region, which has nearly doubled construction of housing since 2015. The popular mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has gone further, constructing public housing in affluent areas and reclaiming public space from private automobiles. When the Committee of 100 was founded in 1923, its members looked to Paris as a model. Even if they don’t want to now, the rest of D.C. should.
Neil Flanagan, Washington