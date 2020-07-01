As far as the argument to return the District to Maryland is concerned, perhaps we should also look at retroceding states that were once part of other states. Specifically, Vermont, with fewer people than the District, was part of New York before it became a state in 1791, Maine was part of Massachusetts before it became a state in 1820, and West Virginia separated from Virginia to become a state in 1863. Over the past two centuries, the District has developed a unique identity that is no more similar to Maryland than any of those three states are to the states from which they came.

All of which raises the question as to why some in Congress would oppose granting full voting representation to the citizens of the District of Columbia. The answer, of course, seems to be rooted in both racism and the balance of power, neither of which is justification for the denial of voting representation to American citizens.

Michael Goldfinger, Rockville

I was born, raised and lived nearly half my life in the District, where members of my family have lived for six generations. But my work has taken me to five states for extended periods. I relied on congressional representation from those states to protect my interests at the national level. Each time I’ve settled back in my D.C. hometown, I’ve lost congressional representation.

In the last days of negotiation on the Cares Act, I struggled to get a proposed change to the Internal Revenue Service’s required minimum distribution (RMD) regulations to Congress in time for inclusion in the draft bill. Like millions of retirees, I was faced with cashing out investments to meet the RMD requirements amid the disastrous economic downturn. Because I had recently moved “home” to the District from Northern Virginia, I couldn’t submit my proposal through my former Virginia congressional delegation. I am now “stateless,” so I had to turn to the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association to present my concern to Congress.

It’s long past time to grant statehood to the District so our more than 705,000 residents have a full, direct voice in the governance of our city and nation.

Anne Barbara Drissel, Washington