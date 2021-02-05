Well done to Charles Lane for his Feb. 2 op-ed, “An absurdity in San Francisco,” which called out the San Francisco school board’s ad absurdum quest to expunge names that fail to comport with doctrinal standards of modern-day social justice. But let’s not forget our own local example last August, when D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s (D) District of Columbia Facilities and Commemorative Expressions (DCFACES) working group listed city-owned buildings and streets named for historical figures who offend contemporary progressive sensibilities. Moreover, Mr. Lane’s mention of San Francisco schools named for Union Civil War officers (former presidents James Garfield and William McKinley) reminded me that when the DCFACES docket was released, D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie lamented that our own city “has a statue of White male military heroes almost every couple of blocks.”

 Of course, these “White male military heroes” fought to defeat the Confederacy and ultimately free enslaved Americans. They include Union officers from the South who stayed true to their oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic: Adm. David Farragut (Farragut Square) of Tennessee and Gen. George Thomas (Thomas Circle) from a wealthy Virginia plantation family. In fact, Thomas, more than any other Union commander, trusted his U.S. Colored Troops and assigned them a key role in the decisive Battle of Nashville in 1864. Unfortunately, that narrative does not fit with the historical revisionism that seems to have possessed current progressive thought and priorities.

George Dragnich, Arlington