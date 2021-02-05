Of course, these “White male military heroes” fought to defeat the Confederacy and ultimately free enslaved Americans. They include Union officers from the South who stayed true to their oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic: Adm. David Farragut (Farragut Square) of Tennessee and Gen. George Thomas (Thomas Circle) from a wealthy Virginia plantation family. In fact, Thomas, more than any other Union commander, trusted his U.S. Colored Troops and assigned them a key role in the decisive Battle of Nashville in 1864. Unfortunately, that narrative does not fit with the historical revisionism that seems to have possessed current progressive thought and priorities.
George Dragnich, Arlington