Amanda Wilson’s June 20 Local Opinions essay, “D.C. should fund safer roadways,” lamented that many provisions of the D.C. Vision Zero law that was designed to reduce traffic fatalities remain unfunded. Nothing highlights the District’s failure to follow through on its stated commitments than the fact that the mayor’s budget provides no funding to begin even preliminary design work for the Connecticut Avenue safety project to improve pedestrian safety, cut car crashes and add protected bike lanes, notwithstanding overwhelming support from all four Advisory Neighborhood Commissions in the area.

D.C. has a long history of failure to properly follow through and fund necessary safety enhancements along the Connecticut Avenue corridor and elsewhere in other neighborhoods. As far back as 2003, for example, the D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) commissioned a traffic study that found that the Connecticut Avenue reversible commuter lanes were a “safety” concern and that “pedestrian injuries continue to mount,” but, 18 years later, DDOT has still not committed to permanently eliminating the reversible lanes as part of its post-pandemic planning. 

D.C. continues to talk about its Vision Zero enhancements, but Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the D.C. Council need to follow through by funding the Connecticut Avenue protected bike lane.

David Cristeal, Lisa Gore and Beau Finley, Washington

The writers are advisory
neighborhood commissioners.

Warren Gorlick, Washington

The writer is a member of the
D.C. Bicycle Advisory Council.