D.C. has a long history of failure to properly follow through and fund necessary safety enhancements along the Connecticut Avenue corridor and elsewhere in other neighborhoods. As far back as 2003, for example, the D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT) commissioned a traffic study that found that the Connecticut Avenue reversible commuter lanes were a “safety” concern and that “pedestrian injuries continue to mount,” but, 18 years later, DDOT has still not committed to permanently eliminating the reversible lanes as part of its post-pandemic planning.
D.C. continues to talk about its Vision Zero enhancements, but Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the D.C. Council need to follow through by funding the Connecticut Avenue protected bike lane.
David Cristeal, Lisa Gore and Beau Finley, Washington
The writers are advisory
neighborhood commissioners.
Warren Gorlick, Washington
The writer is a member of the
D.C. Bicycle Advisory Council.