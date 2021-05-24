It is ironic that D.C. was the only state granted its request to continue to waive standardized testing next year given that it does not have a statewide longitudinal data system, as noted in my office’s recent audit of public education data in D.C. Other places are better prepared with robust data and analysis to support learning recovery.
Many states are now leaning on course, credit and grade collections to assess how students are progressing in grades six through 12, data not yet collected by D.C.’s Office of the State Superintendent of Education. When the interim state superintendent was recently asked how many of D.C.’s ninth-graders are on track to graduate, she could not provide the answer and cited the lack of standardized test scores as a main reason. Had D.C. been collecting courses, credits, grades or other student support data, this critical information would have been available.
It is critical that D.C. start using the data it has in support of students and schools. We could implement a limited but useful early warning system model my office developed using the available and reliable data. We hope the mayor’s budget includes the investment we need in a longitudinal data system.
Kathy Patterson, Washington
The writer is the D.C. auditor.