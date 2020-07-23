The call in the July 18 editorial  “The D.C. Council needs to get real” for the D.C. Council to “wake up to reality” was hardhearted and wrongheaded. 

The reality is that many D.C. residents are suffering now — and too many have been for too long. The council has considered only modest tax increases and closing inefficient tax credits. Polling shows that 83 percent of D.C. voters see the wisdom of asking wealthy Washingtonians to pay their fair share. Perhaps what they see, and what the editorial did not, is that “money for affordable housing, violence prevention efforts, mental health supports and other programs” means that the whole city can flourish to the benefit of all, including those who may be asked to pay slightly higher taxes.

Too often, D.C. pays to respond to problems and crises instead of proactively investing in our communities to prevent them. The editorial quoted D.C. auditor and former council member Kathy Patterson as saying, “Taxes are being raised and money is going to programs that have not yet proved their value.” To take one example, investments in affordable housing, particularly for individuals experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, first have the value of getting people into safe, stable housing, and, second, evidence shows, have fiscal value in reduced use of services, many of which would be paid for by the city.

I hope the D.C. Council will be attuned to the reality that the emergency is now and that we can’t afford not to invest in addressing the problems facing D.C.’s most vulnerable residents.

Robert Henderson, Washington