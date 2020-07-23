Too often, D.C. pays to respond to problems and crises instead of proactively investing in our communities to prevent them. The editorial quoted D.C. auditor and former council member Kathy Patterson as saying, “Taxes are being raised and money is going to programs that have not yet proved their value.” To take one example, investments in affordable housing, particularly for individuals experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, first have the value of getting people into safe, stable housing, and, second, evidence shows, have fiscal value in reduced use of services, many of which would be paid for by the city.
I hope the D.C. Council will be attuned to the reality that the emergency is now and that we can’t afford not to invest in addressing the problems facing D.C.’s most vulnerable residents.
Robert Henderson, Washington