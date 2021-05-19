Some building owners are pushing either to lift any penalties for noncompliance — thus encouraging scofflaws — or extend the first compliance period from five years to eight years. They point to difficulties caused by the pandemic, even though any building owner can apply for an extension, and the law provides additional time for affordable housing buildings.
I hope D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) stands firm and doesn’t weaken BEPS. Energy-efficiency retrofits create jobs and pay for themselves over several years.
Lara Levison, Washington