It was refreshing and alarming to read in the May 13 news article “EPA report details U.S. climate crisis” about the Environmental Protection Agency’s new report on the climate crisis. Refreshing because science is back in charge at the EPA. Alarming because the climate crisis is affecting every community in the country. 

The good news is that we have many of the tools we need to ease the climate crisis; what’s too often lacking is the political will. In D.C., where three-quarters of greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings, we have a new program that requires D.C.’s largest buildings to reduce their emissions by increasing their energy efficiency. The D.C. government is currently finalizing the rules for implementing the Building Energy Performance Standards program, affectionately known as BEPS.

Some building owners are pushing either to lift any penalties for noncompliance — thus encouraging scofflaws — or extend the first compliance period from five years to eight years. They point to difficulties caused by the pandemic, even though any building owner can apply for an extension, and the law provides additional time for affordable housing buildings. 

I hope D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) stands firm and doesn’t weaken BEPS. Energy-efficiency retrofits create jobs and pay for themselves over several years.

Lara Levison, Washington